Detroit group helping kids read surprised with $10,000 on National Reading Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit organization received a surprised donation Tuesday to shine light on National Read a Book Day.

The Scripps Howard Foundation donated $10,000 to help kids at the St. Vincent and the Sarah Fisher Center.

The center helps provide educational programs, basic skill building and learning enhancement for at-risk children and adults.

Members from the foundation along with General Manager Mike Murri presented the check.

Executive Director Diane Renaud says the check came as a surprise.

"Mike from Channel 7 and the Scripps Howard family got me, I mean that was overwhelming,” Renaud said.

Murri says the center is doing a great thing for the community.

“It's an honor to work for a company that puts such a high value into giving back to the community and to be able to help and advance the great work that's being done right here at St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center is incredible,” Murri says.

Renaud says the money will be used for the main campus and for their family reading program.