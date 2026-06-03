Detroit holds ribbon-cutting for Coleman Young airport's first new facility in decades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is celebrating the first new facility to open at Coleman Young International Airport in 60 years.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Avflight FBO complex.

"Avflight's significant investment and long-term commitment to Coleman Young International Airport is an indication of the bright future our airport has ahead of it,” said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. “The services and amenities Avflight will provide at this new facility will help make City Airport an increasingly popular destination for private aircraft, bringing visitors and investment to Detroit. It also is the first new facility to be built at the airport in 60 years and one of several opening this year. "

RAW VIDEO: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield at Coleman Young airport

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield at Coleman A Young airport

Also on hand were Airport Director Jason Watt and Avflight Senior Vice President of Operations Joe Meszaros.

The new complex features a 5,000-square-foot FBO terminal, a 20,000-square-foot heated hangar (able to easily accommodate aircraft up to a G700), and an attached, heated indoor parking garage for four passenger vehicles.

The 24/7 facility also features an open-concept lobby with a fireplace, a pilot’s lounge, two private sleep rooms for flight crew members, a conference room with full A/V and seating for six, and private tenant offices. The facility is designed to serve general aviation aircraft with fuel and ground handling services.

The project is one of a number of improvements at the airport, including a $3.5 million runway renovation, LED taxi lighting upgrades, and additional investments such as ramp pavement improvements, a new engineered material arresting system, a new control tower, airport beautification efforts, upgraded snow removal equipment, and expanded educational partnerships

Avflight has operated at the former City Airport since 2011.