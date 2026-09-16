Detroit homicide detective charged with OWI after wrong-way crash in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police homicide detective is facing multiple charges after police say she drove the wrong way on Vernier Road, then left the scene of a crash.

Lariah Stevens, 32, was driving a Detroit Police Department cruiser with its emergency lights flashing when the crash happened in Harper Woods around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near 8 Mile Road.

Sources say Stevens was driving westbound on the eastbound side of Vernier when she crashed into another vehicle near a Lowe's store. After the crash, sources say she walked away from the scene, leaving two guns on the front passenger seat of the police cruiser.

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About 20 minutes later, sources say she returned to the scene and took a breath test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .19. She was arrested by Harper Woods police.

Harper Woods police confirmed they arrested someone on OWI-related charges and that the person was released shortly after, per standard procedure.

Court records show Stevens is now facing multiple charges, including driving the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol, and OWI with a high blood alcohol content.

A man who works at a sports store near the scene, Emanuel, described what he saw.

"We just happened to see a lot of cars flow by, a lot of cop cars," Emanuel said.

"We assumed it was like a car crash or a bad accident. We just saw a lot of commotion of cars," Emanuel said.

Emanuel said the incident was troubling given the expectations placed on law enforcement.

"It's just sad on that regard because we hold the police to a high regard in protecting and serving, it's just unfortunate," Emanuel said.

In a statement, the Detroit Police Department said:

“The Detroit Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred in another jurisdiction involving one of our officers while off-duty. The officer is currently on administrative duty, no gun status, and has been assigned to another unit while we actively review this matter. If it is determined that the officer violated the law or department policy, that individual will be held accountable.

The Detroit Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the public’s trust. We hold our officers to the highest standards—both on and off-duty—and remain unwavering in our commitment to the principle that no one is above the law.”

-DPD Spokesperson

I reached out to Stevens for comment but have not yet heard back. She is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on September 23.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

