Detroit Horse Power builds the largest urban equestrian center in the country to expand youth programs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Construction is moving full speed ahead on what will soon be the largest urban equestrian center in the country, located in Detroit's Hope Village neighborhood.

Watch Carli Petrus's. video report:

Detroit Horse Power builds nation's largest urban equestrian center

The nonprofit Detroit Horse Power is building the new $13 million facility at the corner of Fenkell and Linwood on the former site of a school that burned down. The 14-acre property will allow the organization to expand its free after-school and summer programs for city youth.

Detroit Horse Power

"No other city can dream of a 14-acre property, devoted to horses and youth opportunity right in the middle of a city," David Silver said.

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Silver is the executive director of Detroit Horse Power. The nonprofit has spent more than a decade helping young people build confidence and emotional skills through hands-on experiences with horses.

PREVIOUS STORY: Plan moves forward for Detroit Horse Power to build urban equestrian center in Detroit

Plan moves forward for Detroit Horse Power to build urban equestrian center in Detroit

Crews began installing geothermal wells on Monday, drilling roughly 550 feet underground. The wells will help regulate the building's temperature year-round and make the center as energy-efficient and sustainable as possible.

"That [is] going to further reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool the building," Silver said. "Ultimately, what this is going to do is reduce our amount of utility bills, increase our financial sustainability, and allow us to put more of our non-profit resources into scaling up our free programming for Detroit’s kids."

Detroit Horse Power

The project is funded through donations and grants. For families involved in the program, the expansion means greater access. Danielle Harling has two children who currently enjoy the program.

"You can see the transformation day one," Harling said. "It is life-changing as a parent to watch your child come into this space not necessarily being able to show self-control at home, but when you have this large animal that you have to show self-control, and they can do it, that’s amazing."

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Harling noted the new facility will allow her 12-year-old to join the program as well.

"For us as a family, it means that my 12-year-old will be able to join the program. It means that the families in that community will be able to be in that program, all across Detroit will be able to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity become a regular event for them," Harling said.

The property, once left vacant, is now being reimagined as a hub for opportunity. Silver expects the project to be completed around the end of this year.

Detroit Horse Power

"Neighbors embraced welcoming horses to the community’s future, and as we’re making these investments in the neighborhood, including the environmental sustainability investments, we’re really excited to share these best practices, and we’d really like to see more resources and opportunities come to Detroit’s neighborhoods because we’re really going on this journey together," Silver said.

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