Detroit invites public to enjoy 2 million daffodils blooming in the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is welcoming spring by inviting people to enjoy the 2 million blooming daffodils across the city.

Check out a gallery of pictures provided by the city

Over the past several years, the city has planted 1.4 million yellow daffodils across the city, with Daffodils4Detroit planting another 600,000 bulbs on Belle Isle. The next two weeks are expected to be the peak for them blooming this year.

According to the city, some of the best areas to see the daffodils are:

The foot of the Belle Isle Bridge and Gabriel Richard Park Arden Park, Boston, Chicago Boulevards and Edison Street in the Boston-Edison neighborhood Rosa Parks North of West Grand Boulevard, including Gordon Park at Rosa Parks and Clairmount Palmer Greenway (Southbound Woodward Avenue, north of 7 mile north near Palmer Park and the Palmer Woods neighborhood) Larned from I-375 to Mt. Elliott, just east of downtown Oakman Boulevard in the Aviation Subdivision Nardin Park

You can see the full map below:

The effort is part of Mayor Mike Duggan's push to shift Detroit from blight to beauty.

The city is expected to add another 500,000 bulbs this year. They will be planted during a 20-day window in October and November.