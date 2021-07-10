Detroit IRS office to hold event to help residents get advance Child Tax Credit payments

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Internal Revenue Service is holding Free Tax Prep Days on Saturday, Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Detroit IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center to help families prepare tax returns necessary to receive advance payments of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) beginning this July.

IRS employees will help people prepare and file their 2020 tax returns. This is the only service provided during this event and it will be on a walk-in basis.

Normally, an appointment is necessary to receive help at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center. The Detroit IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center is located at 500 Woodward Avenue on in downtown Detroit.

In addition, the IRS is reaching out to non-profit agencies, churches, community groups and others in throughout metro Detroit urging them to share important information about the need to file a 2020 tax return to receive advance payments of the CTC.

The first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable CTC from the American Rescue Plan will be made in July. Over 30 million households—covering 88% of children in the United States—are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17. Some tax credits, such as CTC, are "refundable" meaning that even if a person doesn’t owe income tax, the IRS will issue a refund if they’re eligible.

People who need to file a 2020 federal tax return, but are unable to attend an event, may be able to prepare and file their own federal income tax online using IRS Free File [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] if their income is $72,000 or less.

People who don’t need to file a 2020 federal tax return can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] to register to receive the advance CTC payments.

Before attending the events, people can check their eligibility in advance by using the new Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

To file a return at one of the events, visitors must bring:

Their current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse (if applicable) and dependents

Any other supporting documents [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] needed to complete their tax return

At the events, sign language interpreters and foreign language interpreters will be available. Social distancing protocols will be in effect, and people should wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.

The IRS encourages people to receive payments via direct deposit, which is faster and more secure than other payment methods. People who don't have a bank account should visit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] website for details on opening an account online. They can also use the FDIC's BankFind [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] tool to locate an FDIC-insured bank.

To learn more about advance CTC payments, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 or see FAQs on the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments. [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

