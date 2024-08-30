Detroit Jazz Fest moves Friday outdoor concerts online due to weather concerns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Organizers say due to expected storms this evening, they are canceling all outdoor events for Friday night at the Detroit Jazz Fest.
They have released a statement saying the concerts scheduled for tonight will be presented as free livestreams instead, without an audience present.
You can read the statement below:
Due to the impending severe weather conditions projected to impact Hart Plaza during tonight’s scheduled performances and acting out of an abundance of caution and the safety of our patrons and artists, we have decided to present both concerts, Translinear Light The Music of Alice Coltrane, and Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band as livestreamed only performances from the Gretchen C. Valade Center.
These presentations will be livestreamed for free on our website www.detroitjazzfest.org without a live audience. All outdoor events are postponed for this evening only. We’ll see everyone here tomorrow at the Detroit Jazz Festival.
Stay tuned for more information regarding performance times.