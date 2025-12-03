Detroit looking for sculptor to honor Joe Louis as an equestrian

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is looking for a sculptor to create a second statue of Joe Louis that honors his life beyond boxing. This time, the statue will celebrate his life as an equestrian who worked to encourage African Americans to embrace the world of horses.

The application deadline is December 30, 2025 and the city wants to unveil the statues in 2026 or 2027 at a site to be determined. It will be the second Outside the Ring piece that focuses on Louis' life away from the boxing ring.

The first statue, which focused on Louis's accomplishments as a golfer, was unveiled on the Joe Louis Greenway earlier this year.

This new statue will highlight Louis's participation in equestrian sports during racial segregation. According to the city:

In 1939, he and his manager purchased Spring Hill Farm on land that is now part of River Bends Park in Shelby Township. Recognizing the barriers Black horsemen faced in mainstream competitions, Louis created the nation’s first All-Negro Horse Show, which gave African American riders and trainers a prestigious platform to showcase their skills. He built a track, installed bleachers and box seating, and turned Spring Hill into a place of pride and possibility. He also had a collection of about 20 different horses.





Louis sold the farm in Michigan in 1946, but he is credited with sparking a lasting interest in horse riding among many Black Americans, paving the way for greater inclusion in equestrian culture.

Louis’ daughter, Joyce Barrow Henderson, issued the following statement on behalf of the family:

The Louis Family is honored that the City of Detroit’s Office of Arts and Culture is creating a new statue recognizing Joe Louis’s historic contributions to equestrian sports,” she said. “While most know him as a boxing legend, fewer realize his deep passion for horses and his role in expanding access to equestrian activities in Detroit. This statue highlights an important and often overlooked part of his legacy, and we are grateful to the City of Detroit for helping to preserve and share this history with future generations.

The Louis statue commission will be paid by the Public Art Fund, established by the Detroit City Council five years ago to increase artistic beauty across the city.

Artists interested in applying for the statue commission should email a packet to: DetroitACE@detroitmi.gov with the following required information:



Name, address, and phone number

Community engagement experience

Examples of past statue work, whether it still exists or not, and where past work is /was located

Two references from previous sculpture clients

An Artist Statement explaining why they should be chosen for the commission. The Statement should list all needed materials, including which foundry will be used, a resume, and answers to the following questions:

What interests you about the project? What is your experience working on complex projects and meeting deadlines? How would your project benefit the community?



For this commission, the City has a single required design element, and that is that the sculpture must feature a horse. A selection committee comprising community members, artists, members of the Louis family, and business owners will choose the artist.

PROJECT SCHEDULE



December 2, 2025, Open call

December 15, 2025, Selection panel seated

December 30, 2025, Applications due from artists

January 2026 Community and family meeting with the finalists.

January 2026 Artist announced

Fall /Winter 2026 Sculpture to foundry

Date to be determined. Sculpture unveiled

The commission for the new Joe Louis statue is $175,000. The commission covers the artist stipend, all fees, any artist assistant costs, any artist studio costs, foundry costs, materials and supplies, and installation. The artist will receive 50 percent of the commission in advance, 25 percent when the sculpture goes to the foundry, and 25 percent upon completion. All questions should be directed to Rochelle Riley at Rochelle.riley@detroitmi.gov.

