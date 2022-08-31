Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman from Ohio

(WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio.

Dede Ricks was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right back and left chest at around 3:40 a.m. on August 21 in the 2530 block of Manistique. Police were called to the scene and medics pronounced Ricks dead at the scene.

“This is beyond concerning that this is the second trans murder in less than two weeks. The cases do not appear to be related. However, we have seen this happen before and hope that this does not become a pattern. While some protections for transgender citizens in Michigan are finally beginning to be recognized, their lives are still very much in danger,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Deontae Close was arrested later in the day following a police investigation. He is accused of shooting Ricks and has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Felony Firearm.

Close has been arraigned and given a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court on September 13.