DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man was critically injured after a crash his family says was triggered by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation on the city's west side — and they say hospital staff are refusing to share updates on his condition.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Detroit man critically injured after crash family says was sparked by ICE pursuit

Mohammad Abdessamed lost control of his Chevy Malibu and crashed into a garage at Whitlock Avenue and Warwick Street on Thursday. A pole impaled him as he drove through a gated fence. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Home surveillance video recorded the sound of a collision just before Abdessamed lost control of his car. An unmarked vehicle arrived after the crash, followed by two others. Neighbors say they were ICE agents operating without lights or sirens.

Watch surveillance video of the crash below:

WEB EXTRA: Surveillance video show crash at end of possible ICE chase

Abdessamed's brother-in-law, Cheikh Saad Bouh Sidi Haiba, says staff at Corewell Health Dearborn have not provided the family with any updates on his condition.

"We don't even know if he's alive." Cheikh Saad Bouh Sidi Haiba said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Mohammad Abdessamed.

Cheikh Saad Bouh Sidi Haiba said the family is being kept in the dark.

"Then the security guy came in and he said, we have instructions not to give any information, period. He's in ICE custody. There's an ICE agent upstairs. We cannot say or do anything." Cheikh Saad Bouh Sidi Haiba said.

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A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Friday that ICE agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation when Abdessamed tried to evade arrest, pinning an agent's leg in a car door. That agent was hospitalized. The incident is under investigation.

Read more of the statement from DHS below:

“Yesterday, ICE officers attempted a lawful vehicle stop on the west side of Detroit during a targeted enforcement operation. As officers attempted the stop, the suspect immediately dangerously tried to evade arrest and struck three government vehicles, pinning an ICE officer’s leg in the car door. The suspect continued on before losing control of his vehicle and crashing through a fence and a garage before the vehicle came to a stop on top of two other vehicles. An ICE officer and the suspect were transported to area hospitals for treatment. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation, and we will update the public as more information becomes available."

Abdessamed's family says he would not have knowingly fled from law enforcement. His cousin, Hassana Mohamedou, says Abdessamed fled out of fear of the unmarked vehicles.

"He was just running in fear of unmarked cars. I mean, just imagine there's like two or three cars or four cars behind you — unmarked cars. You don't even know if they were like a gangster, someone's gonna rob you, you don't know what's going on. That's not police cars, these are not sirens." Mohamedou said.

Watch our previous story about the chase and crash below:

Immigration chase ends in crash

Mohamedou says his cousin immigrated from Mauritania in North Africa two years ago seeking asylum. His next immigration hearing was set for October 2027. Mohamedou says there was no reason for ICE to target him.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also weighed in on the incident.

"When I see statistics that as a member of Congress, I'm asking who are these individuals they're targeting. Over 97% have no criminal record." Tlaib said.

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Tlaib also raised concerns about the use of vehicle pursuits in residential neighborhoods.

"Our local police departments don't do chases. They're prohibited from doing chases like this in communities and neighborhoods. They have policies in place because they know it's incredibly dangerous." Tlaib said.

The crash left the homeowner, April King, with significant property damage.

"ICE did. They chased that man through this neighborhood. They hit his car and caused him to lose control and fly through my yard." King said.

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King described the extent of the damage to her property.

"My biggest concern is that the garage is knocked off its foundation. My son's car, his project is totaled. It's done. That car is totaled." King said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help King's family pay for the damage to their property.

