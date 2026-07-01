DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nicholas Lee-Nathan, 29, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of drunken driving causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing death in connection with a crash that killed 51-year-old Dawad Helton and 43-year-old Erica Smith early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors say Lee-Nathan drove from a downtown bar to the intersection of W. McNichols Road and Ardmore Street in northwest Detroit — roughly a dozen miles — where the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say he was traveling 73 miles per hour, more than twice the speed limit, when he struck Helton and Smith as they crossed the street.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report below:

Detroit man held without bond after allegedly driving drunk, killing two pedestrians

A preliminary toxicology report from DMC Sinai Grace revealed Lee-Nathan's projected blood alcohol content.

"The preliminary toxicology report from DMC Sinai Grace, which is just a few blocks away from this location, revealed that Mr. Lee-Nathan's projected BAC will be not one, but not two, but three times the legal limit coming in at approximately 0.274," Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Craigo said.

Watch the arraignment below:

Detroit man charged in drunk driving crash that killed two friends

Prosecutors say this is not Lee-Nathan's first operating while intoxicated offense. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Bloomfield Township late last year, convicted and sentenced to 60 days in the Oakland County Jail.

Helton's family is outraged that Lee-Nathan was back behind the wheel after that conviction.

"It feels very disheartening that he was convicted not less than a year ago and he was back doing the same thing, spent 60 days in jail and didn't learn anything from it," Kamilah Helton said.

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At Wednesday morning's arraignment, Lee-Nathan appeared by video with his face visibly swollen, with scars on his forehead and nose. His court-appointed attorney, Miguel Brikho, said bystanders pulled Lee-Nathan from his car after the crash and handled him roughly.

"He, himself now before you, had surgery, jaw reconstruction surgery is my understanding, facial surgery. He was pulled from that vehicle. He was beaten," Brikho said.

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Smith's sister, Nina Campbell, said she has little sympathy for Lee-Nathan.

"If you felt like you were that drunk, why didn't you go to sleep in your car? Why? Like you could've stayed where you were at, but you chose to speed off like you had no sense," Campbell said.

Watch our extended interview with Nina Campbell from earlier this week below:

Extended interview: Sister of woman killed after driver hits two friends speaks out

During the arraignment, Lee-Nathan attempted to address the court, but Magistrate Laura Echartea cut him off as she denied bond.

"I'm not giving a monetary bond. OK, at this point. OK, the court does find you to be in extreme danger, and that's why the court is remanding you," Echartea said.

Watch our extended interview with Dawad Helton's family from earlier this week below:

Extended interview: Family of man killed after driver hits two friends speaks out

Both families have set up fundraisers benefitting the victims' children and grandchildren. To support Dawad Helton's family, visit their fundraising page. You can also support Smith's family on their fundraising page.

If convicted as charged, Lee-Nathan could spend the rest of his life in prison.

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