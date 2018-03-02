Detroit man in critical condition after being ambushed in his own driveway

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "He don't mess with nobody," said Billy Sutton about his 48-year-old nephew who was shot in his own driveway on Chalmers near Avondale on Detroit's east side.

It happened around noon on February 19 as Ricky, only identified by his first name, was walking to his pickup truck.

On surveillance video, you can see the shooter, who had been parked down the block, drive up to Ricky's driveway, get out and approach his Ricky who appeared to have spotted the gunman and tried to get away.

But Ricky was shot multiple times at close range. He remains in critical condition.

Detroit Police released the video in hopes that someone will be able to help them identify the shooter who is described as a black man in his late thirties, standing about 5' 7" tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans.

The vehicle he was driving is a black Chevy Suburban with duct tape on the driver's side view mirror. A temporary sticker was in the rear window and one brake light was out.

Anyone with any information is urged to call detectives at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.