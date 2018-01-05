Detroit man riding out extreme cold temperatures on boat at Detroit Yacht Club

Brian Abel
11:23 PM, Jan 4, 2018
Keeping a house warm in these subzero temperatures is tough enough, but how about on a boat Well, welcome aboard the Hazen S. Pingree – named after a former mayor of Detroit. The Pingree is a 50-foot Chris-Craft Constellation that sits in the lagoon at the Detroit Yacht Club, using a system around it to keep the water from freezing.

Inside, heaters are keeping its captain - Jim Colangelo, and his first mate Hazel warm.

In negative degree temps - the biggest question is why?

“I’m asking myself that a little bit right now,” says Colangelo. “But for the most part. It has a lot to do with, I have this idea in my head around trying to do things in my life where I don’t have a lot of regrets about not doing things I’ve wanted to do.”

So following a stint in New York, Colangelo moved back and then on board after selling his Grosse Pointe home - calling this chapter a challenge.

“I learn something new every day,” he says. “Whether its finding a new creaking sound that I’ve never heard before -  happens every day. The microwave is kind of wild it’s kind of a Jetson’s thing but it works.”

He says this adventure is a means of combating complacency and boredom.

“I don’t have any yard maintenance I certainly love that,” he says.

Oh and get this: he drives to Lansing to work for the state every day.

