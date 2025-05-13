Detroit man severely injured in hit and run during Atlanta trip, suspect facing several felonies

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man is far from home and on the long road to recovery. Terry Crosby was critically injured in the Atlanta area nearly three weeks ago.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Detroit man severely injured in hit and run during Atlanta trip

He and others traveled there to celebrate a friend’s birthday, but a conflict at a local bar turned that trip into a living nightmare.

“That was the worst call ever, to hear your child scream your name,” Lynette Crosby said.

She’s still coming to terms with what happened to her son, Terry Crosby, who was critically injured after being struck by a car

It happened outside of The Bird, an Atlanta area sports bar, as Terry, his fiancée Taj Jones, and others celebrated Dionna Robertson’s birthday on April 25th. A stranger approached Taj and began stroking her hair.

“I seen Taj turn around and check the guy and tell him to stop playing in her hair,” Dionna Robertson said. “Terry stood up and Terry is taller than him, so Terry is like up here. I think when Terry stood up, it intimidated him cause he’s like, ‘hold up, what you standing up for?”

An argument ensued. Robertson, who was with Terry and his friends, said they tried to diffuse the situation, but a fight broke out. The group was escorted out of the bar, and as they left, police say the stranger was waiting in the parking lot in his car.

“So, I see the car and I literally watch him hit him and his body flew so, so, so far,” Robertson said.

“When I seen my brother on the ground, I’m thinking he’s about to get up. But once I seen and noticed the puddle of blood next to his head, that’s when I lost it,” Sterlin Crosby, Terry’s brother said.

The stranger drove off. Terry was rushed to the hospital, where he’s undergone multiple surgeries. He suffered several broken bones and even had part of his skull removed. It’ll be months before he’s healthy enough to fly back home.

His fiancée, also a Detroiter, has been by his side in Atlanta since it happened.

WEB EXTRA: Family speaks out after man injured in incident at Atlanta bar

“They don’t have family there, they don’t know anyone there. No housing. Taj is living in the hospital,” Robertson said. “We still praying for him (Terry), still hoping for the best. Still hoping that he comes back home the way he left.”

The stranger, Sheldon Mayers, turned himself in to the authorities five days after the incident.

He’s now facing three felonies: aggravated battery, hit and run resulting in serious injury, and aggravated assault with intent to murder. Sgt. Michael Cheek from the Dunwoody Police Department says it adds up to serious time.

“We’re not talking a few months in jail, we’re talking years, maybe even decades in jail on this,” Sgt. Cheek said.

“We need justice for Terry. Justice for Terry,” Lynette Crosby said. “This man has got to go and serve his time. He just can’t walk these streets and potentially try to hurt someone else when he gets angry. It’s not fair to the community or anyone else’s family.”

In the meantime, Terry’s friends and family areraising funds to cover the cost of medical care and his and Taj’s forced extended stay in Atlanta.

Right now, Mayers is free on bond. He has three open cases in Georgia, including a gun charge. Right now, there’s no court date listed for the hit and run, but he will be back before a judge on a drunk driving charge on June 25.

