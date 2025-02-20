Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan urges residents impacted by water main break to get homes inspected

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The clean-up efforts are underway as southwest Detroit slowly begins to dry out after Monday’s massive water main break. A 12-foot section of replacement pipe is on site.

City of Detroit inspeacting properties impacting by Monday's water main break

“Get your inspections done because nobody can enter the home to make repairs if you don’t have an inspection,” is the message from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on day four of the massive water main break in southwest Detroit.

Inspectors are canvassing the neighborhood to assess damage inside homes ahead of the recovery process. The break flooded streets and basements –damaging cars and appliances.

“We have just secured the furnaces and hot water heaters,” Mayor Duggan said. “On Monday you’re going to see people who got their inspections done, filled out their forms, we’re going to start with 72 that are without power to get the power on, then we’re going to work to those without heat and without hot water.”

The City is asking residents to sign off on a waiver in order to provide recovery services. It releases the City from liability for any damage done to property during the cleaning, sanitizing, repair, and replacement process.

“They don’t give you much of an option. They say here, sign this waiver. My wife is the homeowner. She signed it, but we’re moving forward by ourselves, not counting on the city,” Timothy Reed said.

“We’ve been through many, many floods, the form hasn’t changed,” Duggan said. “The difference is those that engaged in floods that came from rainstorms and we dealt with FEMA, it was months by the time you got claims and in some cases by the time you got cleanup.”

Mayor Duggan says with Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and the Great Lakes Water Authority splitting the cost for whatever damages are uninsured, they’re able to move much quicker. Residents are starting to clear out their basements, removing damaged and waterlogged property and debris.

“I have a lot of stuff, no good stuff in the basement I have to throw it away because it’s garbage now,” Arturo Olivaras said.

“We’re going to start that process this afternoon initially with city crews doing that work, but as the level and the magnitude of debris that gets set out increases, we’ve already got contractors set up to supplement what we’re going to be doing with our city staff,” said Ron Brundidge, Director of Detroit’s Department of Public Works.

The city’s Department of Public Works spent the past few days freeing up vehicles trapped in ice.

The City will have a health van set up with food and clothing near the impacted neighborhood starting Friday morning. The water main should be repaired in about two weeks.

