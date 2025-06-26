Detroit NAACP hosting 70th Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner Sunday, June 29

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit branch of the NAACP is holding its 70th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday, June 29.

The dinner begins around 5 p.m. at Huntington Place in Detroit, with the formal program starting around 6 p.m.

7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com will provide live streaming coverage of the event.

Organizers say the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner is the largest sit-down dinner of its kind in the world.

The event was the culmination of the organization's June Jubilee weekend.

Spotlight on the News: NAACP Detroit Branch prepares for 70th anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner

Spotlight on 2025 Freedom Dinner

The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Maryland Governor and possible 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate Wes Moore.

Past speakers at the dinner have included then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-Sen. Kamala Harris, then-Sen. Barack Obama, Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and many more.

