Detroit neighbors disagree over proposed affordable housing development at Butzel Family Recreation Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A proposed four-story, 48-unit apartment development at the Butzel Family Recreation Center on Detroit's east side is sparking debate between neighbors concerned about safety and green space, and supporters advocating for affordable housing.

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Apartment proposal in Detroit receiving pushback

If the plan moves forward, the recreation center's parking lot would be replaced by the apartment building. Developers said they would need to build another lot out front for the project to proceed.

Teresa Reneice Davis is one of many residents opposing the project near the Islandview and West Village neighborhoods.

"There's no other suburban city that would allow an apartment building to build on their community center's parking lot, and the people are opposed to that," Davis said.

WXYZ Development concerns

Davis expressed frustration over the proposed parking changes, noting residents would have to park by the dumpsters and use the back door of the center.

Toiya Watts, president of the Charlevoix Village Association, and other residents are appealing the city's zoning board decision. Opponents argue the development would encroach on homes and take a significant chunk of Butzel Park for a parking lot, creating a safety risk.

WXYZ Butzel Park

"To put that parking lot in our children’s park is a cesspool for human trafficking if you ask me," Davis said.

Supporters argue the project would bring much-needed affordable housing to the area.

"Islandview is a thriving beautiful neighborhood, but it's a part of our community that is not as affordable as it used to be. This project will allow those that are underhoused or unhoused be able to experience some of the beautiful amenities that strong neighborhood offers," Leon Stevenson, Pastor of Mack Avenue Community Church said.

WXYZ Leon Stevenson

"A lot of times when our people are unhoused the only help they can get is out in the suburbs and they get them an apartment right away and get them furnishings and everything. This time with this complex... we'll be able to keep our neighbors here," Edythe Ford, Executive Director of MACC Development said.

Residents raising concerns about the project say they are not against affordable housing, just the chosen location of the development.

"We are not against affordable projects. We are for affordable housing projects. We are just not for that project on Butzel parking lot. There are so many other vacant lands vacant lots in this area," a resident said.

Developer Zach Kilgore said not all of those vacant lots are owned by the city, which is a key factor.

"Because one, that opens us up to more funding opportunities, two, it lowers the price of the land so that we can keep the housing affordable, and three, it allows us to have a really great partner in the city to find other resources to keep that housing affordable. Without that city control, it's truly impossible to build affordable housing here," Kilgore said.

Kilgore is working to secure funding, and the project cannot go before the city council until then. If all goes as planned, ground could be broken next year and wrap up in 2029.

Alexis Ware, Deputy Director of Media Relations for the City of Detroit, issued a statement regarding the project:

"We are aware of the concerns raised by some neighbors regarding the proposed development adjacent to the Butzel Family Center. It is important to note that additional approvals and review processes must still take place before any development can move forward. Mayor Sheffield is committed to engaging directly with the community to better understand these concerns and with the developer to explore possible modifications to the plan the community can fully support," Ware said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

