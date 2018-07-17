Detroit nonprofit loses transportation and worries it can't help homeless

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit-based nonprofit The Ark is asking for the publics help after the car they were using to transport food for the homeless broke down.

“It would be very difficult obviously with everything I said that happens with that short period of time to bring it all together if we don’t have the reliable transportation,” said CEO Karen Gates.

The group feeds around 100 homeless people at Roosevelt Park every Saturday for the past 17 years. The nonprofit has other endeavors that help the homeless get off their feet, but their biggest project is the Saturday meals. It’s something the homeless in the community have come to rely on.

“Every Saturday I know where to come. I can get some companionship, some love, and some food,” said one homeless man who didn’t want to give his name.

Gates doesn’t know how they are going to continue to serve if they can’t get the food, tables, and chairs out to the park. But she’s not giving up because of the lives they’ve been able to change.

“Those are the kinds of stories and for me, even if it was one of those stories. I would still be out here 17 years later,” Gates said.

They are in need of a 15 passenger van that can pull a flatbed trailer.

If you know someone that can help The Ark, please reach out to Karen Gates at 313-460-2709. If you would like to donate food or other items, visit their Facebook page at The Ark Association.