Detroit Parks and Rec to host Easter Fun Fest on Saturday, April 19

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Division’s Easter Fun Fest is back with a sweet theme, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

In partnership with Total Access Events Inc., Easter Fun Fest is Saturday April 19, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon St.

For the last 40 years, this growing Easter carnival has provided free seasonal fun and giveaways to Detroit families. Easter Fun Fest will include favorites like a giveaway of 200 bikes, giveaway of at least 500 Easter baskets, carnival rides, an Easter egg hunt, pony rides, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, a circus, dry vendors and resources. New this year, families can expect food trucks with Willy Wonka-themed menus and kiddie menus, Oompa Loompa sack races, Wacky Wonka’s 2-legged races and Putt-Putt sponsored by Rocket Mortgage.

Public Parking will be available with a free shuttle service on continuous loop. Public parking locations include:

• Jayne Field—off Charles St., across from Justine Ave.

• Jayne Field—off Luce St., across from Eureka St.

• Detroit Library Knapp Branch —13330 Conant St.