Detroit pharmacy pick up fiasco leaves Warren man fearing for his life

Andrea Isom
11:20 PM, Jan 5, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A stop to a Detroit pharmacy ends with a police report, an investigation and a Warren man feeling attacked, victimized and humiliated.

Jerry Bell spoke only with 7 Action News about the day before the New Year that he feared could be his last. 

“I thought he was going to shoot me. I felt as though my life was in danger,” says Bell.

This was a thought that has never crossed his mind, especially under the circumstances.

Bell has never has any trouble at CVS stores over the years.

However, he tells 7 Action News on the evening of December 29, 2017 the vibe was toxic and terrifying. 

Bell says it was a case of the Customer versus The Security Guard. 

