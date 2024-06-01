Detroit Pistons to host Sneaker Grab event June 1 in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons will host a Sneaker Grab event, presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, on Saturday, June 1, from 3-6 p.m., welcoming Detroit’s sneaker community to the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

A variety of vendors will be in attendance including vintage streetwear and sneaker resellers, offering sneakerheads the opportunity to buy, trade and sell kicks. New to this year’s Sneaker Grab, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey will offer sneaker cleaning for all participants and provide custom shoe bags while supplies last. The first 100 participants will receive a commemorative Sneaker Grab t-shirt and the event will include food trucks, photo opportunities, prize giveaways and a special guest appearance from Pistons guard Stanley Umude.

Tickets are available and can be purchased for $30 by visiting pistons.com/sneaker-grab. All tickets to Sneaker Grab include entry to the event and a ticket to a 2024-25 Pistons game and a ticket to a 2024-25 Motor City Cruise game.