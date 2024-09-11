Detroit police and fire mark 9/11 anniversary with program in Campus Martius

(WXYZ) — The events of September 11 were commemorated in Detroit with a procession of first responders and a ceremony in Campus Martius.

7 News Detroit anchor Carolyn Clifford served as Master of Ceremonies for the annual 9/11 Memorial Service. She was joined for the ceremony by Detroit Police Chief James E. White, Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Charles Simms, Vice Chair, Board of Police Commissioners Tamara Smith, members of The Detroit Police Department, The Detroit Fire Department, U.S Salvation Army Band, Local, State, Federal Partners and community members.

The ceremony included a vehicle procession on Woodward from Larned to Campus Marituys, where the emergency vehicles turned on their oscillating lights and traveled around Campus Martius once, and stopped on the south side of Campus Martius to commence the program.