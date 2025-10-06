Detroit police ask for help to identify little girl found on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for help identifying a little girl who was found in the area of W. Warren and Greenview.

That's on the far west side of Detroit, near the intersection of W. Warren and the Southfield Freeway.

The girl is described as approximately 2 to 3 years old. 3' tall and weighing about 40 pounds. She is wearing a multi-colored shirt and short set with clear sandals.

Anyone who recognizes her or knows her parents or guardians is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Child Abuse Unit at 313-596-5329.

