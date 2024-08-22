Watch Now
Detroit Police asking community to speak up about block party shootings

"I'm really upset with the community because somebody knows something," says Andre Thornhill, who wants closure in his son's case.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "I'm really upset with the community because somebody knows something," says Andre Thornhill.

Thornhill wants closure in his son's case.

Jordan Thornhill was shot and killed just last month at an unsanctioned block party.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

The Detroit Police Department says anyone with information, speak up.

"We know we had two hundred people out there," says DPD Lt. Justin Sampson, who is in charge of the case. "We need the community to come forward and tell us what they saw."

