Detroit Police asking community to speak up about block party shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "I'm really upset with the community because somebody knows something," says Andre Thornhill.

Thornhill wants closure in his son's case.

Jordan Thornhill was shot and killed just last month at an unsanctioned block party.

MSU Grad gunned down at block party

Currently, no arrests have been made.

The Detroit Police Department says anyone with information, speak up.

"We know we had two hundred people out there," says DPD Lt. Justin Sampson, who is in charge of the case. "We need the community to come forward and tell us what they saw."