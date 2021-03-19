Barricaded situation ends on Detroit's east side as double murder suspect surrenders

DETROIT — A murder suspect who was barricaded in a home on Detroit's east side has surrendered and is in police custody.

Detroit Police had asked people in the area of the 2100 block of McLean to shelter in place because of the situation involving the barricaded man.

The public was also asked to avoid the area, which is near I-75 and the Davison Freeway on Detroit's east side.

Police identified the man as a 28-year-old suspect in a double murder in Tennessee is barricaded inside a home. He is reportedly a federal parole absconder with an extensive criminal history.