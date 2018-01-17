Detroit police bust man with more than $40K, 4 pounds of crystal meth

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a routine traffic stop led to a major bust of a man with more than $44,000 in money and several pounds of both marijuana and crystal meth.

According to police, they stopped 47-year-old Ronald Bean on Saturday, Jan. 13 around 3:56 a.m. on the city's west side. Police pulled him over after he failed to stop at an intersection and then watch him turn into a CVS parking lot to avoid a red light.

When police conducted the traffic stop, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After they investigated, they ended up finding $44,234, 2,174 grams of crystal meth, equal to nearly 4.8 pounds, and 3,921.2 grams of marijuana, equal to more than 8.6 pounds.

Police arrested Bean and transported him to the Detroit Detention Center.