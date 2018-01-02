Detroit police: City on track for lowest number of murders since 1987

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Homicides are down in the city of Detroit for 2017. Initial reports show the lowest number in decades.

Detroit Police confirm there were 267 homicides in the city as of last week. The number is not the official tally for the year, but it is considerably lower than 302 homicides, the total for 2016.

This chart from the City of Detroit shows all of the homicide stats dating back to 1987, so far, 2017 is on track to have the lowest number of homicides since then.

2016 DPD Homicides by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Business owners who have been partnering with Project Green Light, tell 7 Action News, they’re seeing an improvement in the city’s overall crime.

"If anyone know about crime rates going down, it would be us, we've noticed a lot of changes, of course for the better,” said Abe Bazzi, who has run a BP gas station in Detroit with his family for more than 30 years.

Bazzi credits Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan for implementing Project Green Light and helping lower crime.

"We hear it all the time, customers are constantly acknowledging the green light as being a part of it, again, it's a great success,” said Bazzi.

DPD is expected to release the official crime stat totals later this week, along with the official homicide total from 2017.