Detroit Police Department and Goodwill of Greater Detroit team up for "Give For Good" donation drive

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is cracking down on clutter!

This spring, the department is teaming up with Goodwill of Greater Detroit to host a city-wide "Give For Good" donation drive every weekend from March 22 to April 14. All metro-Detroit community members are encouraged to drop off their gently used clothing, household items, electronics, toys, books and furniture at one of five designated recreation center locations in Detroit.

The "Give For Good" donation drive will take place on select weekend days from 10am to 6pm. Drop-off locations will vary each weekend as followed:

March 22 & March 23 Heilmann Rec Center - 9th Precinct, 19601 Crusade St., Detroit

March 29 & March 30 - William Rec Center - 10th Precinct, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit

April 6 (only) - Farwell Rec Center - 11th Precinct, 2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit

April 12 & April 13 - Crowell Rec Center - 8th Precinct, 16630 Lahser Rd., Detroit

April 14 (only) - Patton Rec Center - 4th Precinct, 2301 Woodmere St., Detroit