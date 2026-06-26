Detroit police fatally shoot man who opened fire during search warrant execution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police fatally shot a man on the city's west side Thursday evening after he opened fire on officers who were executing a search warrant at his home on Rosemont Avenue near 7 Mile Road.

Detroit police say body-worn camera footage shows members of the Special Response Team shot the man after he opened fire on them.

Neighbor Ibrahim Adiouf described the moment gunfire erupted.

"It was definitely a jarring phenomenon — hearing the gunshots and then later having to piece together that that was a guy who actually died," Adiouf said.

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Police say the man was a suspect in an assault case — an incident neighbors say happened a few weeks ago.

A neighbor who asked to be identified only as "Nikki" says the trouble started when the man got into a dispute with a next-door neighbor.

"Him and the next-door neighbor had some words and he had brandished a gun or something while his grandkids were outside, they're having a birthday party or something, and that's where it all started," Nikki said.

Watch our previous report about the incident below:

Detroit police say suspect killed after opening fire on officers serving a warrant

Nikki says police responded at that time and tried to talk with the man, but he refused to leave the house.

When officers returned Thursday with a warrant, Nikki says she watched the scene unfold from nearby.

"I saw the tanker pull up. Then I saw the sprinter pull up, and then I saw the cops jump out. I heard a boom, and then I heard pop, pop, pop," Nikki said.

Nikki says she believes the shooting was inevitable, claiming the man had made his intentions clear during that first police response.

"The first altercation when the police came the first time, that was like two weeks ago, I guess that's when they called the cops and told him he was brandishing the gun and yeah, he told them then 'I'm going out with a bang.' I'm like, oh, so when they told me he was like yeah, he said he was going out with a bang. I'm like well, I guess that's what he did then," Nikki said.

Watch police provide details about the incident during a press conference below:

Detroit police provide details after suspect fatally shot after firing at officers

Another neighbor, Sally Kabo, said the outcome was difficult to process but expressed support for the officers' actions.

"It's kind of sad, but nobody wanted the neighbor to go away this way. But I think it's to save all the neighborhood," Kabo said. "Because he can shoot anybody, and we have kids in the neighborhoods and everything. Yes, sometimes the police have to do what they have to do, and I think they do the right thing."

The neighbor involved in the initial confrontation with the man declined to comment on Thursday's shooting.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

