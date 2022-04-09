Detroit police have warning for street racers as we head into the weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we head into the weekend, Detroit Police want drivers to know that they are out and watching. They’re hoping their most recent arrest will let people know that they aren’t playing these street games.

“Please STOP! Because it's dangerous for you and the community,” said a business owner on Seven Mile.

He’s talking about the illegal street racing and drifting that keeps happening on the weekends outside his window.

“I got up and looked outside the window. It was going crazy I was hoping they don’t lose control and kill themselves and somebody else,” he says with concern.

The business owner, who doesn’t want to be identified, isn’t the only one noticing cars doing donuts and speeding with people hanging out of the windows.

Detroit Police Commander Eric Decker with Organized Crimes says it’s dangerous and they will catch you.

“When you watch these videos it’s just total disrespect for anybody especially the city of Detroit,” he says.

Videos like the ones a Romulus teen posts on social media.

Commander Decker says officers tried to stop the 18-year-old about two weeks ago on French Road on the city’s east side.

“Put the spotlight on him. Punches the gas and off to the races. We have a very restricted chase policy. We didn’t chase him. We grabbed the license,” said Commander Decker.

Police did some investigating on the 18-year-old and his blue 2021 Charger.

“Part of his vehicle has his YouTube. ‘Go to my site’ so the officers did and would you know it he’s talking about running from the police,” said Decker.

With the teen's admission, police were able to get a search warrant into his Romulus home.

“We banged his doors off the hinges, took him to jail, and impounded his vehicle,” said Decker.

He’s facing several charges including fleeing and eluding the police which is a felony.

It’s a misdemeanor for those who partake in exhibition driving.

“Participating, the actual driver. Organizing it and also spectating,” Decker adds.

He says if you’re caught you could face a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Decker tells us a lot of these drivers involved in this dangerous activity aren’t Detroiters. They are people who live in the suburbs.