HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Surveillance video shows Detroit Homicide Detective Lariah Stevens driving the wrong way on Vernier Road before crashing into another vehicle and then leaving the scene on foot. Stevens now faces three criminal charges.

7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus obtained the surveillance video, which was recorded from a nearby Wayne County Community College building. She also sat down with former Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt and showed him the entire 9-minute recording.

Watch the story in the video below:

Detroit police homicide detective charged with OWI after wrong-way crash captured on surveillance video

In the video, a dark, unmarked vehicle comes into view traveling the wrong way down Vernier Road with its emergency lights flashing. Seconds later, it crashes into another vehicle as that driver was trying to make a turnaround.

"Oh," Steve Dolunt said.

A source tells me the driver is Detroit Homicide Detective Lariah Stevens. Stevens is accused of driving the wrong way, crashing into another vehicle and then leaving the scene on foot — with two firearms in the front seat.

After the crash, the police vehicle pulls to the side of the road and almost immediately, the emergency lights go off. The driver then gets out.

"She has her four-ways on, a little too late but okay. She has her flashers on there, she's walking away," Dolunt said.

The other driver's vehicle remained in the turnaround for several minutes after the crash.

"And no one's stopping at all," Dolunt said.

About eight minutes after the crash, police arrived.

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Stevens is now facing three charges: OWI with a high blood alcohol content, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. A source tells me a breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .19.

"Leaving the scene of an injury accident is kind of a big deal. Causing injury and you're intoxicated," Dolunt said.

Dolunt also questioned who may have served Stevens before the crash.

"I guess another question I want to ask is anyone able to follow back with who was serving her, at what establishment, because they could be charged for serving someone who is intoxicated. You're supposed to cut them off," Dolunt said.

Dolunt said the biggest issue, in his view, is what happened after the crash.

"Whether you're in law enforcement or not, you shouldn't be drinking and driving. If you're in an accident, stop. The worst they're going to do is charge you with drunk driving. Your life is not over, but if you don't go and check on the victim, and god forbid the victim is seriously injured, it's going to follow you the rest of your life," Dolunt said.

Stevens pleaded not guilty at her arraignment this week. Her attorney told the judge Stevens has been getting professional help.

"She's been abstinent from any alcohol," her attorney said.

A DPD spokesperson tells me Stevens has been suspended with pay. She is due back in court Oct. 26. I reached out to her attorney for a response to this new video and am still waiting to hear back.

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