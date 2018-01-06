Detroit police investigating three armed robberies, may be connected

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating three armed robbery incidents that occurred early Saturday on the city's east side.

At 12:20 a.m., a 36-year-old victim exited the bus at Holcomb and Gratiot when a black Jeep Wrangler pulled up, occupied by four men.

Two men exited the vehicle and began reportedly assaulting the victim, police say. The suspects then robbed him and escaped eastbound on Gratiot from Holcomb.

The suspects are described by police as black men wearing black masks, hoodies and coats. One of them was armed with a handgun.

At 1:05 a.m., a 29-year-old man was robbed by three black men wearing dark clothing and black masks on Chapin Street near Cooper Street, police say.

According to police, the suspects took a handgun, cell phone and black jacket and then fled eastbound on Chapin in a dark green or black Jeep Liberty.

At 1:25 a.m., two suspects were parked at Nottingham and Wade in a dark Jeep Liberty, then exited the vehicle.

One of them robbed the 31-year-old victim at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the first suspect as a black man with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie and ski mask, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The other suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion wearing a colorful jacket.

None of the victims in the incidents were injured, police say.