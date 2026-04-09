Detroit police name boyfriend as person of interest in disappearance of 36-year-old Caitlin Tressler

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Caitlin Tressler and has said her boyfriend is a person of interest.

Tressler was reported missing on April 2. She was last seen at her home on Web Street near Linwood on March 27.

Days before she was reported missing, police responded to a domestic violence call at Tressler's home following reports from neighbors of a violent argument between the couple.

"We made contact with Ms. Tressler through a window, an open window, where she spoke with police," Major Crimes Unit Commander Rebecca McKay said. "We also made contact with the male inside. At some point, officers determined that there was no threat, and the decision was made to clear the run and notate their findings."

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McKay said the department is now questioning why responding officers determined there was no threat.

"There is an internal investigation looking into the procedures that were taken on that particular day," McKay said.

FULL INTERVIEW: DPD Mayor Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay talks missing woman case

FULL INTERVIEW: DPD Mayor Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay talks missing woman case

In the days that followed the initial call, police made three well-being checks for Tressler and executed a search warrant at her home once the Missing Persons Unit took over the case.

Neighbors said Tressler's boyfriend packed up and left town in a U-Haul truck the day after the reported argument. Police confirm they have spoken with him since he left town. Investigators have recovered the U-Haul truck but will not disclose where it was found or the boyfriend's current whereabouts. He is not being named because he has not been charged.

Larissa Moore, a close friend of Tressler, said she spoke with her in the days leading up to her disappearance. Moore said she recently found a photo of Tressler with a badly injured face.

"The other day, I'm going through all my messages just to see like if I missed anything in that picture, like lo and behold - shows up and you could see her face was, was badly injured," Moore said. "It was sent at about 3:58 a.m. on March 27."

When asked if she fears the boyfriend may be involved in Tressler's disappearance, Moore said she does.

"I do, yeah, I do," Moore said.

Police would not say whether officers noted any visible injuries on Tressler's face when they responded to the domestic violence call.

Police have searched Tressler's home, vehicles, and neighborhood for clues.

"We're utilizing every, every tool that we have, you know, technological tools, we are collaborating with other agencies," McKay said. "Rest assured, a complete investigation is being conducted."

Police describe this as a fluid case with more developments expected in the weeks ahead. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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