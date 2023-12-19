Detroit police officer charged with Manslaughter in death of 71-year-old man

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Officer has been charged in connection with a fatal assault on a 71-year-old Detroit man that happened in September.

Twenty-nine-year-old Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown has been charged with Manslaughter in the death of Daryl Vance.

Prosecutors say Brown was dispatched to a bowling alley in the 4100 block of Woodward Avenue on September 1. Someone had called 911 to report that Vance was being "disorderly."

Prosecutors say a "verbal confrontation" between Brown and Vance escalated, with Brown punching Vance in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Medics took Vance to the hospital from the scene and he was pronounced dead on September 21. According to prosecutors, the Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that Vance died of blunt force trauma to the head from the punch.

“Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant. But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation. This behavior cannot be tolerated from our law enforcement,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release.

Brown is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. He faces 15 years in prison if convicted.