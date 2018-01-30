Two Detroit police officers hurt in crash on city's east side

11:27 PM, Jan 29, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit Police cruiser has been involved in an accident on the city's east side. Two officers were injured when they were T-boned.

They have been taken to the hospital.

It's happening at Moross and Balfour, near I-94.

The officers conditions aren't known, but a source says the injuries are non-life threatening.

 

