Two Detroit police officers hurt in crash on city's east side

A Detroit Police cruiser has been involved in an accident on the city's east side and at least one officer has been taken to the hospital. It's happening at Moross and Balfour, near I-94. The officer's condition isn't known, but a source says the injuries are non-life threatening.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit Police cruiser has been involved in an accident on the city's east side. Two officers were injured when they were T-boned.
They have been taken to the hospital.
It's happening at Moross and Balfour, near I-94.
The officers conditions aren't known, but a source says the injuries are non-life threatening.
