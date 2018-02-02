Detroit police officer injured after being hit in the head while on the job

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer is being treated at the hospital after being injured on the job.

The officer was hurt in the area of Burt Road and 8 Mile on the city's west side.

It happened at around 8:40 p.m. when the officer confronted a suspect in a driveway. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and hit the officer in the head with the gun.

The officer was able to pull his weapon and shoot the suspect several times.

He is being treated at Sinai Grace Hospital.

Police have a suspect in custody. He was also wounded in the incident.

Both the suspect and the officer are in stable condition.