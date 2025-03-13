Detroit police officer suspected of stealing shoes after internal sting operation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A cop who took an oath to uphold the law found himself on the wrong side of it. He’s suspected of theft from his brothers in blue.

“This officer threw away a career, not just a job- but a profession, a career- over a pair of tennis shoes,” said Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis.

A Detroit cop who swore to fight crime now has the shoe on the other foot. It all started last fall as officers began reporting their gym shoes were being stolen from inside the downtown services locker room.

Commander Michael McGinnis says it’s restricted access there, so early on, they thought a cop was likely the culprit. We’re not naming the officer because he has not yet been charged.

Extended interview: DPD Commander McGinnis talks about shoe theft sting operation

“One of our investigators had a keen idea to set up a sting operation and use that to help us identify who might be stealing the property,” McGinnis said.

Investigators put a tracking device in a pair of shoes to see if those, too, would come up missing. They did, and the tracking device led investigators to the front door of the officer’s home.

“How many shoes did they find at the house? A lot. There were a lot of shoes there.

DPD arrested their fellow officer at his home while executing a search warrant Wednesday—he was taken to the Detroit Detention Center and released Thursday as police work to identify the shoes stolen from the locker room and determine if others found at his house are also stolen.

Detroiters we talked with are taken aback.

“I’m quite sure you make enough to buy your own shoes,” Sheika Culp said. “You took a oath to protect the people, and you’re stealing from your own people.”

Right now, police say it’s unclear if the officer planned to sell the stolen decoy shoes. Juanzel Smith, owner of independent shoe shop Culture Detroit, says the resale market can be profitable.

“Overall, it’s very lucrative. You can build businesses, brick and mortars, sell all over the world,” Smith said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case. The officer in question has been on the force since 2019. He’s currently suspended with pay. DPD will ask the Board of Police Commissioners to remove the officer from the payroll.

Detroiter Randy Campbell says it’s encouraging to see DPD hold one of their own accountable.

“Because you’re holding the same standard for your co-workers as you would for anybody on the street,” Campbell said.

“I’m very proud to be a Detroit police officer, and I’m embarrassed at what this officer did and how it makes the department look, but I know because I live here that this doesn’t represent the officers,” McGinnis said. “This one officer made a very bad decision, and that was his personal decision, and he’s going to pay the consequences.”

