Detroit police prepare for thousands of Lions fans to head downtown Sunday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they’re preparing for thousands of Lions fans to head to downtown Detroit on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Police say they will be deploying similar measures to the 12-step plan they used during big events in 2023. The plan includes additional officers on the streets and traffic direction.

"We do this 8 games a year before we get to the postseason, so this isn’t new to us. So we will continue with the plans we’ve had. We’ll build upon them, debrief areas of success," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Hayes says drivers should be warned of road closures near the stadium. Police will be directing traffic before and after the game, ensuring drivers can get in and out as efficiently as possible.

Hayes also warns drivers to only park in legal spots or garages.

As police get ready to patrol near Ford Field, bars are preparing for wild crowds.

"There were so many people here. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many people in one space at one time," said Cesar Galarza who is the assistant general manager at Harry's Bar in downtown Detroit.

Galarza says they're planning to set up a tent outdoors. They've also stocked additional food items for the hoards of people expected.

"We have all hands on deck. We are prepared. We were prepared last week. I don’t think there were too many hiccups," said Galarza. "We are open at 8 AM on Sunday. People were lined out the door at 8 am on Sunday so I feel like any time people want to come in is a good time."

Tin Roof in downtown Detroit, says lines were so long last Sunday they're offering a fast pass so customers can get guaranteed entry before the game.

"It’s $100 to get guaranteed entry before noon. Like I said the line last week was crazy the entire day, so hopefully this will get people in the door quicker," said Assistant General Manager Austin Davidson.

The fast pass is available through the bar's social media accounts or website.

Davidson says the Lions season has been incredible for business.

"We always get a good pop for Lions games but for this year something is different. During the games we’re still packed the entire time," said Davidson."Usually January/end of December is where our slow season starts and with the lions it’s been go, go, go the entire time."

A representative for Ford Field says the game will also be special. The doors to the stadium will open 3 hours ahead of kickoff. Fans can also expect to see the Lions' light show return.