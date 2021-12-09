Detroit police recover 41 stolen packages during traffic stop

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officers in Detroit are being credited for recovering 41 stolen packages during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The packages were recovered around 3:40 a.m. near West McNichols Road and Freeland Street, police said.

The Detroit Police Department said Officers Corey Davis and Malcom Jackson were driving north on Greenfield Road and were turning east onto West McNichols when they were flagged down by an unknown male. The male told them the driver of a black Dodge Caravan took off from the scene of a crash.

The officers saw the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop then noticed a large amount of packages in the back seat.

The male driver “could not provide a good explanation as to why” he had the packages, police said. They later found that the packages, 41 in total, were addressed to homes in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Davis contacted police in Farmington and Farmington Hills and the departments confirmed that the packages were reported stolen.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.