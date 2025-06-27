Detroit police release names of suspects in Ford Fireworks shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are searching for two men in connection with the shooting at this year's Ford Fireworks.

They have been identified as Alphonso Cooper Jr. and Markalowe Keith Steen Jr.

Officers released the two men's names Friday evening.

“I do not want them to have an enjoyable, stress-free weekend. I want them to know that we are out there,” said Chief Todd A. Bettison.

Police are warning anyone helping them that they will "face consequences."

Two people were injured in the shootings, which happened around 10:04 p.m. — right before the fireworks show began — near Larned and Randolph streets. Police said there was a group of young people in the area and two males got into a fight. One of those males pulled out a handgun and fired at least two shots, hitting the victims.

Detroit police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot. One of them was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the legs, police said. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Police said video captured the incident, including when the gun went off. They provided pictures of who they're looking for.

The suspected shooter was wearing a blue hoodie, blue shorts, and white shoes, Bettison said. He said the person of interest was we wearing a white shirt, white pants and white shoes.

Police said they both took off into a parking structure after the shooting.

A third person was detained after the shooting. Police said that person was not involved and was released.

Anyone with information on this incident or these individuals is advised to contact the 3rd Precinct detective unit at 313-596-5340 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up or Detroitrewards.tv

