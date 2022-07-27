DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police have released new information about what motivated a shooting that ended a 13-year-old boy’s life. Their investigation has found it all started with an argument over a cell phone.

“The details over the cell phone and whether it was stolen or not will come out in the investigation. Ultimately, it was an argument over property that led to the death of one juvenile, and another is going to be taken away from his family for a very long time,” said Michael McGinnis, Detroit Police Commander of Major Crimes.

The boy killed has been identified as Joseph Mankervis.

“Joe was a good boy. He was caring. This boy would help me in my house. This boy showed love,” said Barbara Lopez, a neighbor.

Lopez says Joe was at her home visiting her granddaughter shortly before it happened. She heard gunshots and then saw him fall outside on the busy neighborhood street.

Detroit Police say they have four suspects in custody, an 18-year-old and three juveniles who approached the boy together.

“It is horrible that it’s coming down to gun violence. You have to pull out a gun and shoot someone?” Said Lopez.

Detroit Police say the suspects in custody have not yet been charged. They are working on submitting their investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office so a decision can be made on charges.