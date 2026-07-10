Detroit police say 7-month-old baby found safe following carjacking

DETROI T (WXYZ) — Detroit police say officers safely recovered a 7-month-old baby following a carjacking on the city's east side on Friday afternoon.

Police say the carjacking happened near Glenwood and Chalmers.

We're told the child, who was in the Cadillac SUV at the time of the carjacking, was found safe on Redmond near Edmore. That's about a mile away from the scene of the reported carjacking.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

We're told a suspect is not yet in custody in relation to the carjacking.

Police plan to provide an update on the case around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact DPD at 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

