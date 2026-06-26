Detroit police say suspect killed after opening fire on officers serving a warrant

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say an officer-involved shooting is under investigation on the city's west side.

RAW VIDEO: Detroit police provide details after suspect fatally shot after firing at officers

Detroit police provide details after suspect fatally shot after firing at officers

It happened in the 18900 block of Rosemont, near 7 Mile and the Southfield Freeway. Police say that at around 6:30 p.m., officers were serving a search warrant on a home where an assault suspect was.

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When the officers made entry, police say the suspect opened fire. Police say the officers returned fire, killing the suspect. No officers were injured, and police are not releasing any information on the officers involved at this time.

Police are also not releasing any more information about the suspect. They do say he was the only person inside the home at the time of the incident.

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Body camera video is being reviewed as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

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