Detroit Police say they plan to keep cars of men seen in street racing video

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On his 9th day as Interim Detroit Police Chief, James White held a press conference to send a message. Detroit may be a destination town, but it is not the destination you should choose if you want to break the law.

This comes after the city has had to respond to several issues with crowds drag racing on roads or turning violent in Greektown.

“There is a perception you can come to the city and do whatever you want,” said Mike Duggan, Detroit Mayor.

He shared a video that police say is evidence posted on YouTube. It features men talking about their plans to street race in Detroit. Police did not release the men’s names.

“We are going to Detroit. We could get in trouble. We could, but we won’t,” they can be heard saying.

In April and May police say they seized three vehicles seen in their video street racing, two Lamborghinis and a Dodge Charger Hellcat. Police say play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The men have won forfeiture proceedings. Police say they intend to keep the cars.

Police shared the video as they announced a five-part plan to stop crime associated with crowds this summer.

Mayor Mike Duggan says he has approved overtime for police to increase patrols in areas where crowds gather and to target street racers. The idea is to maintain levels of police presence elsewhere with overtime.

The public can expect to see extra patrols in places where there have been issues with crowds, such as the Riverwalk and Greektown.

“We get it. We have all been shuttered in place. We are coming out of COVID. We are reemerging. We understand. But we have to do so responsibly,” said James White, Detroit Police Chief.

They also will be enforcing parking lot and noise ordinances.

“Businesses playing music out on the street after ten at night is attracting groups that can’t go inside and drink,” explained Mayor Duggan.

Police are also teaming up with community members. For example, there will be peace walks this weekend. The idea is that having people against crime out will deter criminals.

“We’re not going to quit. By any means necessary, we are going to mobilize the citizens of Detroit,” said Keith Bennett, of Force Detroit.

Bennett said the walks will take place in four communities from dusk until just before midnight. They will start in Rouge Park, Campus Martius, at Gratiot and East Seven Mile, and at Livernois and McNichols. To take part contact Force Detroit.