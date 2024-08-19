VIDEO: Detroit police search for arson suspect who caused explosion damaging several vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an arson suspect who caused extensive damage to several vehicles.

The incident was caught on video on Thursday, August 15 at around 1:45 p.m. in the parking log of the Post Office on Harper, near the intersection of Harper and Morang on the city's east side.

The suspect can be seen throwing an object at the passenger side window, breaking it. Police say he then poured an accelerant inside the vehicle and set it on fire. At that point, you can see an explosion slamming the suspect into the vehicle parked next to the white 2018 Chevy Traverse that was targeted.

Six vehicles in all were damaged, with four of them burned.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

If anyone has information in this case, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv