Detroit police search for Caitlin Tressler, missing as troubling details emerge about boyfriend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a missing woman on the city’s west side as troubling details emerge about the days leading up to her disappearance.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Detroit police search for Caitlin Tressler, missing woman on west side

Caitlin Tressler was last seen at her home on Webb Street on March 27. The Detroit Police Department said her family reported her missing on April 2.

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Sgt Daron Zhou says the Detroit Police Department is actively investigating Tressler's disappearance.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like a fight involving Tressler's boyfriend on the day she was last seen. Demarion Harvest, who lives in the unit above Tressler, said he had not seen her for a few days before the altercation.

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"I'm guessing it was a fist fight because the cops showed up and everything late that night," Harvest said.

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Harvest said Tressler's boyfriend, who is not being named because he has not been charged with a crime, left town the following day.

"He was able to leave that very next day, that Saturday. He got a U-Haul and took off and left town. Where he went, I don't know," Harvest said.

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Harvest said he did not see Tressler after that day. Elisha Georgiades, a close friend of Tressler, said she fears for her safety.

"She sent me a text, um, through Facebook in February, telling me that she was moving back to Detroit, and that she had left her boyfriend, saying that she still loved him, and - but that, that he had done really bad things that she hadn't told me about," Georgiades said. "I was talking to her recently, saying that, and Cat said that he was there, that he had come to Detroit, and that they were back together. And thinking about moving back to Charlottesville yet again together."

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Harvest said police made several visits to the house in the days following the incident.

"I think it was either that Sunday or either that Monday, they came by and did their first wellness check, and then after that they came back maybe a couple more times and then after that they came back with the full on looked like guys with SWAT gear and everything and they banged on the door and forced their way in," Harvest said.

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Tressler was nowhere to be found. Now, her family and friends are hoping she is found safe.

"She is a beautiful soul, beautiful person. She is very kind. She probably made friends while she was there," Georgiades said.

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"Caitlin, man, she seemed so nice and bubbly and friendly and neighborly, man," Harvest said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Missing Persons hotline at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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