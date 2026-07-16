Detroit police search for fugitive wanted since 2022 after shots fired at deputy on I-94

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a violent fugitive they say was being pursued when shots were fired at a deputy on I-94 earlier this week.

Detroit police search for fugitive after shots fired at deputy on I-94

PREVIOUS STORY: Wayne County Sheriff's deputies searching for suspect who they say fired shots at them

Wayne County deputies searching for suspect who they say fired shots at them

Rajena Linson has been wanted since a brutal attack in 2022, according to Detroit police.

In that case, police say Linson lured a woman to a bar, then beat her in a parking lot, running her over with a vehicle before leaving her there.

On Tuesday, as the fugitive apprehension team was pursuing Linson, someone in her vehicle opened fire on officers.

Anyone who sees Linson is asked to contact police immediately.

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