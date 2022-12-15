Detroit police search for man impersonating an officer in connection with a non-fatal shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect in a non-fatal shooting. Officers say the suspect was impersonating a police officer at the time.

The incident happened Wednesday, December 14 at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of the 19300 block of Conant. That's between 7 Mile and Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Officers say the suspect and victim were driving and had a verbal altercation. The suspect then followed the victim and said he was a police officer before firing a shot, hitting the victim, a man in his 50s.

Detroit Police Department

The suspect is identified as a man, wearing all black aad a "POLICE" baseball. He was armed with a light colored gun that may be white, tan, or silver. He was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015-16 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.