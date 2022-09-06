Detroit police searching for 15-year-old carjacking suspect who drove over scout car

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who Chief James White says tried to hit officers while running from police in a stolen GMC Yukon.

Chief White identified the suspect at 15-year-old Michael Malik Brown during a news conference Tuesday evening.

White says they are confident Brown was driving the stolen white 2012 GMC Yukon at the time of the incident Sunday evening.

The car had been spotted by an officer during a rolling carjacking surveillance operation in that area of Lahser and W. McNichols on Detroit's west side. It had been stolen around 5 pm in an armed robbery in the area of Fenkell Ave. and Beaverland St., which is about 1 1/2 away.

Officers were able to surround the Yukon at a Green Light gas station at 8 Mile and Glastonbury, where one of the four occupants exited the SUV to surrender. That's when White says the car tried to get away, backing into one scout car and then driving over the hood of another. As it was fleeing it hit an officer who was able to roll out of the way.

That officer and two others opened fire, firing a total of 9 shots, according to White. Eight of the shots hit the Yukon. White says evidence found later indicates that the driver was not hit.

While the vehicle was fleeing that gas station, a second occupant got out and tried to surrender to police.

The Yukon then drove off, before crashing into a tree about 3 blocks away while under surveillance by the drag racing detail. A third passenger was captured at the scene of the crash, but the driver Whom police have identified as Brown was able to get away.

If you have any information on his current location, you are asked to contact Detroit police.