Detroit Police searching for missing 4-year-old boy

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ — Detroit Police need your help to find a missing four-year-old boy.

Investigators say Julian Kellog wandered away from his home Sunday morning and failed to return. The boy was last seen in the area of Sturtevant between Holmer and Dexter Avenue in northwest Detroit. Police say Julian weighs 50 pounds, stands about 4 feet tall and has a small brown afro. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black ‘Spiderman’ shorts.

Anyone with information on Julian Kellog's whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 SPEAKUP.